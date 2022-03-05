salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.19. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.