salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 247.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $117,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,901 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,292 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.01. 6,813,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,064,190. The firm has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average of $257.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.