Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the January 31st total of 334,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SALM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 284,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,839. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $98.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

