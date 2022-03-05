Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
SB opened at $4.27 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $510.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.
Safe Bulkers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.
