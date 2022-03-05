Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

SB opened at $4.27 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $510.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

