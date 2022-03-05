Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 141,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,239. Sachem Capital has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SACH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 33.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

