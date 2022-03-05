Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 141,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,239. Sachem Capital has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.21.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SACH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 33.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.
About Sachem Capital (Get Rating)
Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sachem Capital (SACH)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.