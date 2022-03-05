Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion.Ryder System also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.03. 515,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ryder System by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Ryder System by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ryder System by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

