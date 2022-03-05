Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.33, but opened at $13.67. Runway Growth Finance shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 107 shares traded.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $165,836.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 8,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 624,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,184,048 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

