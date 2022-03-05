RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPT. Raymond James decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,396. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

