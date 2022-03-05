Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

ROYMY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.43) to GBX 768 ($10.30) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.24) to GBX 680 ($9.12) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.51) to GBX 540 ($7.25) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $404.30.

Royal Mail stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

