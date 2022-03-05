Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

