Royal Bank of Canada Sells 59,570 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,570 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,129,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,226,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 664,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,505,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 287,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ opened at $169.39 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.03 and a 200-day moving average of $160.08.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

