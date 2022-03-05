Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $150.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.92.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.