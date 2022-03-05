Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $160.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Chevron stock opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $159.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

