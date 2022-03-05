Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Virtu Financial worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $36.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.