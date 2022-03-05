Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Avnet worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Avnet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Avnet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Avnet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVT. Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

