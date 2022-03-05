Roth Capital Increases Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target to $21.00

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of GOGO opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Gogo has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.99.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gogo (GOGO)
