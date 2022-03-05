Roth Capital Increases Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target to $21.00

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GOGO opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Gogo has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 106.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.