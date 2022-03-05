ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Achieves Market Cap of $8.13 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00229698 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000076 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

