Ronald W. Penczek Sells 2,423 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ANTM opened at $476.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.76. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.75 and a fifty-two week high of $477.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

