Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target Cut to GBX 97

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from GBX 121 ($1.62) to GBX 97 ($1.30) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.20.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating ) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

