Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target Cut to GBX 97

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from GBX 121 ($1.62) to GBX 97 ($1.30) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.20.
OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.99.
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
