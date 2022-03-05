Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.75

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.75 and traded as high as C$5.95. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.94, with a volume of 190,628 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.41. The company has a market cap of C$622.39 million and a PE ratio of 12.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Walton acquired 45,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,106 shares in the company, valued at C$539,154.66.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.