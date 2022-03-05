Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.87

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$67.87 and last traded at C$67.84, with a volume of 59367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.28.

RCI.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.36.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.