Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $39.48.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

