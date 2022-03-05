RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 5.9%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 8.34 and last traded at 8.52. 79,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,800,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.05.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RKLB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RocketLab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.14.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64.
RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
