ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCAU. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,022,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,959,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,033,000.

Shares of ROCAU stock remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

