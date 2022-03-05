Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,739,881 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,121 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.87% of Riverview Bancorp worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 1,035.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 120,926 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RVSB. Zacks Investment Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 34.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

