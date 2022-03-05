Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the January 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTNTF traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.00. 520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $106.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.26.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.