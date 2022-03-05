RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) vs. MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Head-To-Head Survey

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

RingCentral has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RingCentral and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -23.59% -184.86% -10.92% MariMed 16.12% 87.05% 18.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and MariMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $1.59 billion 6.61 -$83.00 million ($4.09) -27.95 MariMed $50.90 million 5.00 $2.14 million N/A N/A

MariMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for RingCentral and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 3 17 1 2.90 MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00

RingCentral presently has a consensus price target of $266.14, suggesting a potential upside of 132.81%. MariMed has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 196.13%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than RingCentral.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of RingCentral shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MariMed beats RingCentral on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

MariMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

