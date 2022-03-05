Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.86) to GBX 650 ($8.72) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rightmove from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $695.00.

OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

