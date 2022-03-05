Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RIGL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

RIGL opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.86 million, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,076,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,390,000 after buying an additional 121,023 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,180,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,793,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,629,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 950,828 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 451,499 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

