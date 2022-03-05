Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Up 114.3% in February

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the January 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 823.0 days.

Shares of RGEDF remained flat at $$22.00 during trading hours on Friday. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Richter Gedeon VegyÃ©szeti GyÃ¡r NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

