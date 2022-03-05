Richard B. Hancock Sells 5,000 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $99,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.16 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

