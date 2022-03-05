Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.45 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of RBBN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 519,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 54,808 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.