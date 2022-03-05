Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Up 110.2% in February

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the January 31st total of 45,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:LEAP remained flat at $$9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Ribbit LEAP has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust raised its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 5,156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 103,127 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 161,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,562 shares in the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 114,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.