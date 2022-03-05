Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Short Interest Update

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the January 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,544. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.