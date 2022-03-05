ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of RWLK opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.93.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 213.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 395,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $406,859.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 429,236 shares of company stock valued at $442,815. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

