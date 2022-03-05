Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.03

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 23061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

RVMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 872,590 shares of company stock valued at $23,498,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

