Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Thilo Schroeder Buys 56,300 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $995,947.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder purchased 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,811,000 after buying an additional 369,181 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 21.5% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVMD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

