Reviewing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.3%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Star Bulk Carriers pays out 120.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Star Bulk Carriers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Star Bulk Carriers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Star Bulk Carriers and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 1 5 0 2.83 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 1 3 0 2.40

Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.11%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $66.80, indicating a potential downside of 7.06%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Profitability

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers 47.67% 40.56% 20.08% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 38.27% 269.24% 72.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $1.43 billion 2.02 $680.53 million $6.66 4.24 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 2.07 $517.96 million $28.16 2.55

Star Bulk Carriers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Bulk Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

