Reviewing Kinetik (KNTK) & Its Rivals

Kinetik (NASDAQ: KNTK – Get Rating) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kinetik to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kinetik and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kinetik Competitors 467 2336 2915 132 2.46

Kinetik currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.49%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 6.72%. Given Kinetik’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinetik has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.9% and pay out 124.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinetik is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik’s peers have a beta of 2.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million $99.22 million 14.54 Kinetik Competitors $6.85 billion $549.48 million 37.28

Kinetik’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Kinetik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% Kinetik Competitors 13.31% 8.06% 3.77%

Summary

Kinetik peers beat Kinetik on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Kinetik Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

