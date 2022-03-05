Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Angus C. Russell purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,580,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,281,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,425,000 after buying an additional 193,929 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,203,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,962,000 after buying an additional 118,038 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after buying an additional 588,263 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after buying an additional 59,008 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

