Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Update

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,600 shares, a growth of 113.7% from the January 31st total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 40 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.51) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:RMGGF opened at $0.21 on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.