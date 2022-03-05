Research Analysts Set Expectations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.