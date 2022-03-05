Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.50 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.85. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

NYSE JLL opened at $223.35 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $167.06 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,286,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,867,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

