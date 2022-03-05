Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

APEI opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.