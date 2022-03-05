Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

American Public Education stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American Public Education by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.