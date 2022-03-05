Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.04

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and traded as low as $2.97. Repro-Med Systems shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 12,578 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.92.
Repro-Med Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REPR)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repro-Med Systems (REPR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Repro-Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro-Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.