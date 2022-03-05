Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.04

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and traded as low as $2.97. Repro-Med Systems shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 12,578 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Get Repro-Med Systems alerts:

Repro-Med Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REPR)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repro-Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro-Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.