Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $27.85, but opened at $29.20. Rent-A-Center shares last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 9,705 shares.

Specifically, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,682,000 after buying an additional 110,073 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,962,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,280,000 after buying an additional 80,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

