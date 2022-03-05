Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.20.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 173,391 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

