Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

